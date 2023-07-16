Janney Capital Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,939. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

