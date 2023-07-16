Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

