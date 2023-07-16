Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. 2,002,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

