Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 641 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.38. 916,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,001. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $584.26. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.11, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $533.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.81.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.33.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

