Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,912 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.62. 1,936,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.36 and its 200 day moving average is $233.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

