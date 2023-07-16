Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.53. 2,909,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

