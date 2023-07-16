Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 549,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. 487,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,578. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,337.16% and a negative net margin of 368.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Jaguar Health

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.