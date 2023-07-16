iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Keystone Financial Services’ 10th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $112.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.