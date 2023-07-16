iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

