iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.55% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $92,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,409,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,607,000 after acquiring an additional 304,999 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 1,193,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,069. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

