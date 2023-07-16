iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,483. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

