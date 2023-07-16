iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Raised by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJJ stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. 170,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,589. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.