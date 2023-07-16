iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $71.27. 1,310,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

