iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

