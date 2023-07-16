iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

