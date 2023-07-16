iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.66. 758,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

