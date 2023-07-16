iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.15

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and traded as high as $39.97. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 64,693 shares traded.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $592.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

