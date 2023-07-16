iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $62,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. 12,549,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,921,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

