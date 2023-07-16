iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) is Strategic Blueprint LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTD opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $24.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.