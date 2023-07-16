iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,341. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1342 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

