iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $96,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $266.83. 983,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,047. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

