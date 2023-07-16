iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.83. 983,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,047. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

