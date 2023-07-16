iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $451.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $453.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.01. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

