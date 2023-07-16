iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 283,756 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $128.24 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

