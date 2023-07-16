iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,047,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $111,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

