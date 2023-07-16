iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Raised by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $101.29 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

