iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 847,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,376. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

