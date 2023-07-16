Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,076 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,436. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

