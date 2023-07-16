Invst LLC Purchases 5,438 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Invst LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 1.2% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

