Invst LLC Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VLO opened at $113.48 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

