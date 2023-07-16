Invst LLC Invests $826,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,984 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

