Invst LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Invst LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

BATS:IFRA opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

