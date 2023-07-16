Invst LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Invst LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,162,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 35.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 105,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,400,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,392,000 after purchasing an additional 324,800 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.92 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

