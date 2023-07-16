Invst LLC Has $26.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9,461.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.1% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $379.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.84. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

