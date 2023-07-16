Invst LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 414,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,494,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period.

SSO stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

