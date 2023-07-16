Invst LLC Buys Shares of 44,127 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

