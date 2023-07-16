Invst LLC Buys Shares of 119,529 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,924,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 73,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,140,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,536,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

