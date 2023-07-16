Invst LLC Acquires Shares of 26,640 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,538,000 after acquiring an additional 321,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,153 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

