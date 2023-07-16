Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 421,303 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 414,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

PSCE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 88,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,763. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

