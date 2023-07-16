Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,048.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,344,000 after purchasing an additional 382,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,148,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,964,748. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $382.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

