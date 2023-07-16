Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHYF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 1,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

