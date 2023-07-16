Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,000 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,522,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 158,549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,397,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,527 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BSCS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,069. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

