Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.80.

ISRG opened at $354.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.88. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $355.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

