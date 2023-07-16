Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $483.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.86. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

