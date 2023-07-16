Internet Computer 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.78 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $4.17 or 0.00013707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $12.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00048185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,403,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,950,117 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

