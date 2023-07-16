International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Lifted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 306.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.