Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.05) Per Share

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.05) for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.33) per share.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $43.96 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $76.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 971,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,910,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,341,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 653,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,227 shares of company stock worth $312,957 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

