Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 1,240,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.3 days.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.05. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.63. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $157.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFCZF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

