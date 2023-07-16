Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $31,560.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Silk Road Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:SILK opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $58.04.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on SILK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.
See Also
