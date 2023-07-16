Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $31,560.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SILK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

