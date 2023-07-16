Insider Selling: Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) Insider Sells £380,000 in Stock

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) insider Alex Reilley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £380,000 ($488,871.74).

Loungers Price Performance

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £206.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,211.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Loungers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.96).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

